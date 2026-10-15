Alberta NDP deputy leader says UCP's proposed voter citizenship verification policy creates an unnecessary barrier

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi is dismissing Premier Danielle Smith's referendum question about requiring proof of citizenship to vote in Alberta elections, saying it addresses a non-issue and creates a barrier for eligible voters."The question about proof of eligibility, a proof of Canadian citizenship in order to vote, is a red herring," said Pancholi to reporters on Thursday. "Let's be clear, right now: you have to be a Canadian citizen in order to vote, and we're also very clear that there is no evidence of any voter fraud that has been taking place. There is no problem here that needs to be fixed." .Albertans currently must provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote, but no verification occurs when it comes time to vote. The UCP has put a question on Monday's referendum, asking Albertans whether voters should have to show proof of citizenship every time they vote in Alberta elections. Smith's government argues that these changes would help ensure that only Albertans who are Canadian citizens determine elections. "She's trying to make it feel like there's hordes of people who are voting who are not entitled to vote," Pancholi said. “That is simply not true. It is divisive, and it is going to discourage people who have a right to vote from actually exercising that right." .The UCP has not defined what would count as "proof of citizenship," but it has suggested examples such as birth certificates, passports, or a citizenship marker on Alberta's recently updated driver's licenses/ID cards. Alberta began rolling out the UCP's updated driver's license/ID system with citizenship markers in July by requiring individuals to bring proof of citizenship or legal residency when renewing their cards. Despite the UCP’s efforts to help Albertans understand what is considered “proof of citizenship,” some individuals have reported difficulty providing valid documents. Pancholi said this could have a similar effect on voters. "Women who have married and their names have changed, and all of a sudden they're being denied their right to drive and their driver's license," Pancholi said. "Now we're talking about denying them their right to vote. This is a democratic right that every Albertan has, and it's going to be an additional barrier for anybody to exercise that vote." She said the goal should be to promote legal democratic participation, not to create an additional hurdle. "We need to be making it easier for people who are eligible and entitled to vote to exercise their democratic right to do so," Pancholi said. "When we start adding more red tape and barriers onto that, all we're going to see is lower voter turnout."