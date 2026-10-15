Alberta

Alberta NDP deputy leader says UCP's proposed voter citizenship verification policy creates an unnecessary barrier

Alberta NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi and other Alberta NDP MLAs speaking to reporters about safety in Edmonton's Chinatown.
Alberta NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi and other Alberta NDP MLAs speaking to reporters about safety in Edmonton's Chinatown. Alberta NDP Caucus: YouTube
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