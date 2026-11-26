EDMONTON — The Alberta NDP is filing a constitutional challenge against the updated electoral boundary maps passed by the UCP government, raising concerns about irregularities in the design process and arguing they threaten effective representation."Somebody has to stand up for democracy," said Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi on Thursday after announcing that his party intends to take legal action on behalf of "all Albertans."Alberta's updated electoral maps were approved by the UCP government on Wednesday following a months-long saga widely debated among political observers.The finalized maps came after an advisory panel attempted to redesign the boundaries initially recommended by an independent commission in March, after the UCP opted not to accept the initial proposal in full and acted on an addendum from the commission's chair to reinsert two rural ridings..Controversy surrounding the maps centres on the use of hybrid, mixed urban-rural ridings in northwest Calgary and southern Alberta, which the Alberta NDP claims are intended to dilute the voices of urban Albertans in an attempt to rig the election for the UCP.The party has also raised concerns about the redesign process, accusing the UCP of meddling in the work of the panel and commission.Nenshi did not fully detail the Alberta NDP's legal strategy, but said every citizen is constitutionally entitled to the right to vote and effective representation."This bill, like everything this government does, has one purpose and one purpose only: to protect Danielle Smith and to preserve power for this UCP government," Nenshi said. "The principle is very simple: voters should pick politicians.".The UCP has defended the maps and the process, saying it called for a panel to amend the initial maps to preserve rural Alberta's representation.The government has also asserted that hybrid ridings are legally permitted in Canada as a way to ensure effective representation and address geographic challenges.Criteria for creating hybrid ridings include population dynamics, communities of interest, geography and infrastructure, and boundary clarity.The dispute over electoral boundaries comes as Alberta's October 2027 general election draws closer.Elections Alberta told a legislative committee in November that the office would need time to amend its systems and plan logistics based on the new electoral boundary maps.Officials said Elections Alberta could complete the process before the election if the maps became official before the end of the fall session, but warned there would eventually be a point when there would not be enough time to prepare.The Alberta NDP intends to file its legal challenge in the coming days.