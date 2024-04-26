Alberta NDP MLA accuses Smith of gatekeeping with municipal affairs bill

Alberta NDP MLA Kyle Kasawski (Sherwood Park) said Premier Danielle Smith wants to become the gatekeeper-in-chief by introducing the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (MASAA). Municipal councils across Alberta have said they do not want municipal political parties. “They know best how to run their own affairs,” said Kasawski in a Thursday statement. “What municipalities need are appropriate funds so that they can fix the crumbling infrastructure in their communities and to pay for the programs that Albertans deserve.”.When people elect local representatives, Kasawski said they choose those who will serve the best interests of their communities rather than party affiliations. He added Smith “needs to realize that municipal councils are not a farm team for the UCP (United Conservative Party) to carry out their wishes at the municipal level.”“Municipal councillors have a duty to represent the citizens who elected them and they deserve a provincial government who supports them as a partner,” he said. The Alberta government introduced legislation to what it says will ensure Albertans can rely on transparent, free and fair elections and municipal politicians have clearer accountability measures on Thursday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government brings forward bill to ban electronic voting, introduce municipal partiesIt claimed the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (MASAA) proposes amendments to the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA) and the Municipal Government Act (MGA) to add greater transparency to local election processes and ensure these councils and elected officials continue to remain accountable to the people who elected them. “Our government is committed to strengthening Albertans’ trust in their local governments and the democratic process that elects local leaders,” said Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver.