Alberta

Alberta NDP MLA honours British Islamic extremist sympathizer in legislature

Rod Loyola introduces Musharraf Hussain as a guest.
Rod Loyola introduces Musharraf Hussain as a guest. Courtesy Legislative Assembly of Alberta
Loading content, please wait...
Anthony Rota
Taliban
Terrorism
Rod Loyola
Hamas
Quran
Applause
Musharraf Hussain
Syed Hasan
Alberta MLAs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news