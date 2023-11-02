Alberta NDP MLA honours British Islamic extremist sympathizer in legislature

Alberta NDP MLA Rod Loyola (Edmonton-Ellerslie) praised British Islamic cleric Musharraf Hussain, despite him supporting Muslim terrorist groups. “He has translated the Quran, a book that encourages justice and peace for all of humanity,” said Loyola in a speech in the Alberta Legislature, as first reported by Counter Signal.“He is accompanied by Syed Hasan and Ebrahim Dhooma, founder and principal of Al-Mustafa Academy, as well as Adil Hasan, a leading member of the National Council of Canadian Muslims.” Loyola called for his fellow MLAs to rise and give this group a warm welcome. The MLAs stood up and applauded them for about 10 seconds. Hussain showed support for Hamas in 2021 by saying it was a legitimate resistance group. “The world must make Israel abide by international law; it cannot be allowed to act with impunity any longer; it must know that there will be consequences for its illegal actions,” said Hussain. “Muslims have a duty to stand up for what is right and condemn what is wrong, even if it is against ourselves.”Hussain said in 2021 people should stop being hostile to the Taliban and “give them the benefit of doubt and opportunity.” “Our conflicts and wars all begin when we misjudge people,” he said. “An amazing opportunity for the Taliban to show that they can bring really positive and good change.”This ordeal comes after former speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota said in September he made a mistake by honouring Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka in the gallery. READ MORE: UPDATED: House of Commons speaker apologizes for bringing Nazi to Zelensky speech“I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so,” said Rota. “I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or my remarks before I delivered them.” Loyola and Hussain could not be reached for comment in time for publication.