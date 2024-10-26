Alberta NDP MLA questions if government has plan for energy grid amid alert

Alberta NDP MLA Nagwan Al-Guneid (Calgary-Glenmore) sais it was -3C this week when the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) experienced a grid alert. In response, Al-Guneid asked what the Alberta government will do to ensure the province does not lose power when it hits -30C “The key to grid reliability is redundancy i.e. more energy sources and more technology (hello energy storage!) available to cover when thermal generators are down for maintenance,” tweeted Al-Guneid. “So, what's the UCP’s (United Conservative Party) plan to keep the lights on?”.Al-Guneid was commenting on the return of winter weather and an unexpected reduction in electricity generation leading to a surprise grid alert by the AESO on Tuesday.AESO posted the alert on its website at 7:15 a.m. and ended it at 8:22 a.m. AESO spokesperson Diane Kossman said users were asked to cut back on their energy use through tools such as voluntary reduction programs. Alberta Affordability and Utilities responded by saying the government’s top priority is ensuring Albertans have reliable, affordable power, which is why it is working to modernize the energy grid. “While we undertake long-term market reforms, our government's recently implemented Supply Cushion Regulation ensures reliability by requiring natural gas generating assets to be made available, as directed by the AESO, in circumstances like extreme weather conditions or times of peak demand,” said Alberta Affordability and Utilities. “The former NDP government recklessly accelerated Alberta’s phaseout of coal power without ensuring we had adequate baseload power.”Alberta Affordability and Utilities pointed out Tuesday’s brief grid alert “highlights the importance of having an adequate supply of reliable baseload power.” As stated by AESO, the grid alert happened because of multiple factors.Alberta Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf said on a panel at the Alberta Municipalities Spring 2024 Municipal Leaders Caucus in March the government has launched multiple inquiries and a full overview into the electricity grid..Alberta cabinet ministers champion municipal parties, grid changes at conference .“One of the most exciting opportunities that we have is that we have the opportunity not just to bring our stakeholders to the table with the regulators but also bring the government back to that table with the regulators to make sure we have a good line of sight on where we are today and how we’re going to get to 2050,” said Neudorf. “And with that clarity, that allows industry to have a little bit more insight on what potential assets might be coming offline in the future and what opportunities they would have to bring new generation online.”