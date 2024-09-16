Alberta NDP MLA says Alberta Pension Plan one of Smith’s worst ideas

Alberta NDP MLA Samir Kayande (Calgary-Elbow) accused Premier Danielle Smith of trying to take away the Canada Pension Plan by trying to bring in the Alberta Pension Plan (APP). While Smith has many bad ideas, Kayande said ripping away people’s retirement security “is one of the worst.”“Oh, and she lied about putting the question to a binding referendum,” tweeted Kayande. .Kayande was commenting on Smith saying on Thursday one-third of voters love the APP, one-third hate it, and one-third are open to having it. “I promise you, if we can get those numbers in the fall, we will go back out again and we will hear from Albertans about whether they want a referendum,” she said on the Shaun Newman Podcast. A bill the Alberta government passed in December requires it to hold a referendum before leaving the CPP. Once it calls a referendum, the bill requires the Alberta government to decide whether or not it will be binding on it. The Alberta government voted 45-32 to establish certain requirements before it moves ahead with the APP in December. READ MORE: Alberta government approves Alberta Pension Protection ActAlberta United Conservative Party MLAs voted in favour of the Alberta Pension Protection Act (APPA), while NDP MLAs voted against it.Over the last few weeks, Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said he has listened to the debates around the APPA. Smith could not be reached for comment in time for publication..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.