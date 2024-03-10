Alberta NDP MLA says government does not care about transgender children

Alberta NDP MLA Diana Batten (Calgary-Acadia) said Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton does not believe in allowing children to express themselves freely. “The hypocrisy of this govt, especially the Minister of Child and Family Services, needs to be called out,” tweeted Batten. .The examples Batten cited of the Alberta government not supporting children were only caring about cisgender ones, introducing bills to control doctor-patient relationships, hurting public education, dismantling healthcare, and not caring about childcare. If the Alberta government wants to comment on supporting children, she said it should say some of them “can freely express themselves, assuming they don't need healthcare, childcare, education, nor identify as anything but cisgendered.”“Do better Minister,” she said. “Albertan children deserve better.”Alberta Children and Family Services press secretary Ashli Barrett corrected Batten by saying what Turton said was every child deserves to express themselves freely through sports and recreation, regardless of their family’s finances. “And they do,” said Barrett..Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”