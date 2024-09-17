Alberta NDP MLA says government hypocritical for honouring Consent Awareness Week

Alberta NDP MLA Julia Hayter (Calgary-Edgemont) said the Alberta government is wrong to commemorate Consent Awareness Week amid its plan to change how students receive sex education. The Alberta government will be introducing a bill this fall to require parents sign up to have their children opt in rather than opt out of sex ed. “This move clearly indicates their hypocritical position on consent,” said Hayter in a Monday statement. “If the UCP (United Conservative Party) government was truly focused on ending sexual- and gender-based violence, they would not be putting up barriers to the very education that can help young Albertans be safe.”.Alberta Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney said on August 29 the government would be acknowledging the third week of September as Consent Awareness Week moving forward to match what students, post-secondary institutions, and community organizations do. “WHEREAS Consent Awareness Week in Alberta will provide an opportunity each September to increase the awareness of the importance of consent,” said Sawhney. “THEREFORE, I, Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education, pursuant to Section Three of the Special Days Act, hereby declare the third week of September, commencing on the third Monday in September and concluding on the following Friday, as Consent Awareness Week in perpetuity in the Province of Alberta.” The Alberta government confirmed on September 3 it would be bringing forward legislation this fall that would mandate parents have an opt-in system rather than opt-out one for sex education for their children.READ MORE: Alberta government to introduce legislation this fall about opt-in sex educationAlberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said parents, teachers, superintendents, and school boards are being consulted. “We intend to propose legislation this fall and will continue to consult with stakeholders throughout the implementation of these policies,” said Nicolaides. Alberta Advanced Education could not be reached for comment prior to publication..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.