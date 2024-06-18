Alberta NDP MLA says more thought needed on school cellphone restrictions

Alberta NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi (Edmonton-Whitemud) said people should be looking into the government’s policy on cellphones in schools. Pancholi said she is “asking Albertans to consider these questions because the UCP (United Conservative Party) have a track record of pushing out policy that isn’t well thought out and is actually designed to pit Albertans against each other.” “It isn’t hard to imagine that today’s announcement will somehow continue to pit parents against teachers,” tweeted Pancholi on Monday. “As a parent and a partner to a teacher, I think cellphone use in schools is a serious issue that deserves serious consideration.” .When it comes to implementing the cellphone restrictions, she asked what consultation and engagement has taken place with teachers and school boards. While a policy is easy to announce, she said implementation will fall on overburdened school boards and staff. On that note, she questioned what resources will be provided to support implementation. She said the education system “is already dramatically underfunded, and schools have been forced to implement new curriculum and manage larger and more complex classrooms without adequate resources.” The MLA went on to say people should ask about the research done to support this policy. Cellphones are around to stay and can be a credible source of learning, but social media has been proven to have a negative effect on children and learning. She pointed out Alberta will not be the first province to introduce a policy on cellphone usage in schools. The experience from Ontario shows limited results if schools and teachers are unsupported in implementing it. Pancholi concluded by saying the Alberta UCP has shown itself to be an unserious government. “I expect more and I —along with many others — will be asking tough questions,” she said. The Alberta government said on Monday it will be prohibiting students from using cellphones during class time and banning access to social media sites in schools effective the 2024/2025 school year. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government to restrict cellphones, social media in schoolsAlberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said he is “confident that these restrictions will reduce distractions, maximize learning time, support student mental health, and reduce opportunities for cyberbullying.” “The new rules will be in place as I mentioned for the 24/25 school year at the beginning of the next school year, which occurs in late August, early September,” said Nicolaides.