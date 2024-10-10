Alberta NDP MLA says Smith’s chief of staff’s legacy is more drug deaths

Alberta NDP MLA Janet Eremenko (Calgary-Currie) said the deadliest years of the opioid crisis occurred when Office of the Premier of Alberta (OPA) Chief of Staff Marshall Smith was architecting the Alberta Recovery Model. While drugs were getting more toxic, Eremenko said the Alberta government responded by defunding harm reduction services. “That's his record,” tweeted Eremenko on Wednesday. .Eremenko was commenting on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirming a Western Standard exclusive on Tuesday that Marshall would be retiring from public service in October. .Smith confirms WS scoop that her chief of staff to leave at month's end.Over the past two years, Marshall has served as chief of staff in the OPA. “It’s has been an honour to work with Marshall — I and our entire province owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude for his service to Alberta,” said Danielle..Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said in an interview with the Western Standard Eremenko is criticizing the only plausible solution within Canada to the addictions crisis. “What she’s criticizing are thousands of lives saved because of the Alberta Recovery Model,” said Williams. “What she’s criticizing is pure political posturing and requires a conspiracy-level of detachment to reality to truly believe.” Williams said Albertans “have a moral obligation before any other to make sure that our communities are safe and that our family members and friends have treatment options worthy of the dignity of every single human life in Alberta.” Without recovery, he said Alberta would not have an operation to fight addictions. Alberta government statistics released in July found opioid deaths in the province were at their lowest point since 2020 and came after the crisis’ deadliest year. Ninety Albertans died from opioid overdoses in April 2024. That was fewer than half the 186 deaths in April 2023 — the worst month since the opioid crisis started in 2016.Alberta saw 23 drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 people in April — the lowest per capita figure since April 2020 when it was at 21.8 and had 80 deaths.