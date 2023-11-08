Alberta

Alberta NDP MLAs blast Smith for healthcare reform proposals

Alberta NDP MLAs Peggy Wright (Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview) and David Shepherd (Edmonton-City Centre) joined leaders and frontline professionals from the healthcare workforce to oppose Premier Danielle Smith's healthcare proposals.
Courtesy Rachel Notley/YouTube
Healthcare System
Alberta Government
Alberta United Conservative Party
Healthcare Workers
Office Of The Premier Of Alberta
Gil Mcgowan
David Shepherd
Peggy Wright
Privitization
Health Outcomes

