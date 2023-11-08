Alberta NDP MLAs blast Smith for healthcare reform proposals

Alberta NDP MLA Peggy Wright (Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview) said healthcare workers are opposed to what they claim is the concentrating control of the healthcare system in the Office of the Premier. “The UCP (United Conservative Party) is going to actively drive away frontline workers as they impose the chaos of 13 new agencies, boards, councils, centres and secretariats,” said Wright at a Wednesday press conference. “That’s even before they get into the mass privatization plans that we saw clearly described in the cabinet presentation from yesterday.” The Alberta government said on Wednesday it will reorient the healthcare system for Albertans to improve health outcomes for them and empower healthcare workers to deliver quality care. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government to dismantle AHS, focus on more timely healthcare systems“Albertans deserve access to the healthcare they need, when and where they need it,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “Healthcare workers move mountains for their patients every day.”When it comes to healthcare, Wright said Albertans do not trust the UCP and have a good reason to. She said these changes will not make Albertans healthier or give healthcare workers a better workplace. Rather, she called them “a power grab — plain and simple.” The results could be more chaos. Alberta NDP MLA David Shepherd (Edmonton-City Centre) admitted his party believes healthcare needs reform. “But through investment in the frontlines, a massive recruitment and retention campaign,” said Shepherd. “But Danielle Smith’s plan to concentrate more power over healthcare in the Premier’s Office, well, this is going to cause chaos in our clinics and hospitals.” Some of the risks in the plan are fragmentation of care, service disruptions, and failure. He said these are extraordinary risks.Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said he was troubled by the Alberta government wanting to reorganize healthcare. “To put it bluntly, this is a plan to eviscerate our public healthcare system,” said McGowan. “It’s an attack dressed up as a cure.” To be clear, McGowan said healthcare workers believe the system is not working. He added the system is “literally in the midst of a collapse.”