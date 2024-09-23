Alberta NDP MLAs to host Halloween drag show fundraiser

Scary, kids!Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) and MLA Brooks Arcand-Paul (Edmonton-West Henday) will be holding Night of the Living Drag Two: Janis and Brooks’ Second Annual HallowQueer Fundraiser. Irwin and Arcand-Paul will be holding their fundraiser on October 26. “Featuring incredible local drag artists, special guest appearances, and YOU!” tweeted Irwin on Sunday. “Start planning your costumes and get ready to kiki with all of us!”.The Alberta NDP said Irwin and Arcand-Paul would love to see people at Night of the Living Drag Two. “Start planning your costumes, and get ready to kiki with ghosts, witches, and fabulous local drag artists and special guest performers,” said the NDP. “Event is 18+ and capacity is limited.”Night of the Living Drag Two will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. It will be hosted at Evolution Wonderlounge. Tickets cost $40 each. Irwin attended a sexualized all-ages drag show at the Unitarian Church of Edmonton (UCE) in 2023..SLOBODIAN: Another display of filth and vileness at drag show hosted by Edmonton Unitarian Church.Children attending the all-ages drag show at the UCE got to stuff bills near the private parts of stripping men who peeled off overcoats to reveal skimpy outlandish female costumes as they waddled around on stage.Cameras were barred from the drag show billed as clean children’s fun..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.