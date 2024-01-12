Alberta NDP MP asks Joly to not oppose South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel

NDP MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton-Strathcona, AB) said she is alarmed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has not supported South Africa’s application to bring proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “I am asking you today to not intervene in opposition to this case and to support the decision of the court,” said McPherson in a letter to Joly. .Since the Israel Defence Forces began attacking Gaza in October, tens of thousands of people have been killed — two-thirds of them women and children. More than 57,000 Palestinians have been injured and 1.9 million have been displaced. McPherson said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bombing campaign is the worst the world has seen this century. Some Canadians and their loved ones are prohibited from leaving Gaza. As the bombs fall in Gaza, she said there is no safe place. She added this offensive “is not about eliminating Hamas nor is it rescuing hostages; it is destroying an entire population and its means of survival.” Over the last three months, 250,000 Canadians have written to the NDP, demanding a ceasefire and real action from the Canadian government. The NDP first called for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages in October. Since the Canadian government refused to act, it wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with several proposed actions in November. It has urged it to support actions such as an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, an end to the blockade of Gaza and unimpeded humanitarian aid and ensuring Canadians and their loved ones in Gaza can reach safety in Canada while respecting the legal rights of Gazans to return. Trudeau asked for a pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas on December 12, saying Canada was in favour of working “towards a sustainable ceasefire.”READ MORE: Trudeau backs 'sustainable ceasefire' in Israel-Hamas warTrudeau called for a sustainable ceasefire with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The United Nations General Assembly had been voting on a motion to request an immediate ceasefire.While the Canadian government has backed a ceasefire, McPherson said it has failed to take meaningful actions. She reminded Joly of Canada’s obligations under the Geneva Conventions to ensure respect for international humanitarian law and treaty obligations to prevent genocide where there is a real risk of it being committed. All violators of human rights and international law are required to be held accountable. The South African government initiated proceedings about the events in Gaza before the ICJ last week. It argues Israel’s attacks on Gaza are a violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention, which they have signed onto. She acknowledged this is a crucial time for Canada to uphold international justice. Legal experts have said there is a high possibility the ICJ could impose provisional measures on Israel as early as late January. She said France has committed to supporting the ICJ’s decision and wants Canada to make the same commitment. Over the past several years, the Canadian government has opposed international justice efforts related to the Israel-Palestine conflict and intervened in favour of cases against Myanmar, Syria, Iran and Russia. In July, it asked the ICJ to drop an advisory opinion on the occupation and annexation of Palestinian territories and continues to oppose the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction in the region. In November, it joined with other countries to support Gambia’s application on genocide against Myanmar. It said in the joint declaration evidence of genocide can include a violent military operation triggering the forced displacement of members of the targeted group and subjecting them to a subsistence diet, systemic expulsion from homes and prevention of basic medical services below the minimum requirement. She called for it to apply the same understanding of genocide to any situation where these facts occur. It has the responsibility and obligation to prevent genocide wherever it might occur because of international law and its signature to the Genocide Convention. If the ICJ finds genocide was committed in Gaza, experts have warned Canada and other states supplying weapons and military technology to Israel would be viewed as complicit. She urged Joly to end all military exports to Israel and work harder to end illegal arms transfers to Hamas. McPherson concluded by saying this is a pivotal moment for Canadian foreign policy. “The choices you will make in the next weeks will show whether Canada stands for justice for all people or whether we pick and choose whose rights matter,” she said. “If Canada truly supports a rules-based international legal order, then I urge you to not oppose as the International Court of Justice does its essential work in this case.”