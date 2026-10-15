Alberta

Alberta NDP remove video tying Smith to Trump, but stands behind message

A screenshot from the Alberta NDP's video connecting Premier Danielle Smith to US President Donald Trump.
A screenshot from the Alberta NDP's video connecting Premier Danielle Smith to US President Donald Trump. Alberta NDP: X
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Alberta Ndp
Alberta Independence
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Donald Trump 51 state
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