Alberta

Alberta NDP says all MLAs wore poppies after critics question video

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and caucus members gathered outside the Alberta Legislature Building for a video showing solidarity with Alberta teachers.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and caucus members gathered outside the Alberta Legislature Building for a video showing solidarity with Alberta teachers. Naheed Nenshi: X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Poppies
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news