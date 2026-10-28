Alberta NDP says all MLAs wore poppies after critics question video

EDMONTON — The Alberta NDP caucus says all its MLAs wore poppies in a video posted outside the Legislature Building after critics claimed some individuals were not wearing the red poppy pins meant to honour military members.Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, flanked by caucus members dressed in black, posted a video on social media Tuesday to mourn what the party says the UCP stripped away the previous year: Alberta teachers’ rights, after the government used the notwithstanding clause to end the teachers’ strike..However, the message did not land with some Albertans, as critics pointed out that some MLAs appeared not to be wearing the poppy pins traditionally worn in the lead-up to Remembrance Day to honour past and present military members.Some critics said the absence of poppies carried added significance in Alberta this year, following the tragic fire at CFB Wainwright on Oct. 17 that killed four service members and injured 39 others..The Alberta NDP offered an explanation Wednesday, telling the Western Standard that all its MLAs were wearing poppies, although some were not visible at the time."All Alberta NDP MLAs wear poppies to honour our soldiers and their dedication to our country," the caucus said in a statement.“Some MLAs in the video either had their bodies turned so their poppies were not visible or they were wearing them under their winter clothing.”Both Nenshi and Premier Danielle Smith began the fall legislative session Tuesday by paying tribute to those affected by the tragedy at CFB Wainwright."These were soldiers who dedicated themselves to the community, not because they had to, but because they chose a life of service," said Nenshi. "Every single day they chose to serve something greater than themselves.""They spent time away from their families and from their communities so that they could serve their fellow Canadians. They were training for deployment to Latvia as part of a NATO mission, helping to deter Russian aggression and support peace and security throughout Eastern Europe.""We could use more people like Sergeant Wong, Private Farrell, Private Goulding, and Private Lickmark in our communities and throughout our country."