NDP says no apology for Smith

Alberta NDP Justice, Public Safety & Emergency Services Critic Irfan Sabir.

It appears the Alberta NDP doubled down on Thursday, saying it will not apologize to Premier Danielle Smith following a retraction from CBC News of a report over her contacting prosecutors over the Coutts blockade.

On Thursday, Alberta NDP Justice, Public Safety & Emergency Services Critic Irfan Sabir issued a statement and said “I’m not issuing an apology."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(8) comments

free the west
free the west

Commies lie, it is what they do best.

guest50
guest50

Over the long term, Danielle would be prudent to introduce a 'Truth in Advertising' Bill.

Using the 'Notwithstanding Clause', the Bill would simply state that falsehoods/miscellaneous BS or misleading half-truths in 'political, environmental, medical or social media organizations...... would be fined $500G per instance. Of course, misleading people would also include withholding information/research available in other jurisdictions.

All senior executives, researchers and individuàl broadcasters associated with the media organization spreading lies and BS... WOULD ALSO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY FINES, be they local, Provincial, Canadian or International.

The liebrals, new Dimwits, Suzuki crowd, CBC/CTV/POSTMEDIA crowd... and the LGBTQ2+ communities would be bankrupt day 1.

rmannia
rmannia

Remember this if the NDP ever complains about divisive politics.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

🖕NDP 🖕CBC

jokeco68
jokeco68

I would be shocked if the NDP ever apologized for anything. Notley claimed that 14 year old Nathaniel Spitzer died of Covid when he actually died from stage four brain cancer. She never apologized or acknowledged that lie either. Hopefully her liver konks out soon and she will be judged elsewhere

YYC 007
YYC 007

How do you announce you’re a sore loser without actually saying you’re a sore loser?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

false accusation..no apology= NDP...

dieraci13
dieraci13

Smith HAS to sue the CBC and the NDP over this. Keep taking free shots from leftists, and they won't stop. This is what passes for the right in canada though. No balls.

