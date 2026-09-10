Alberta

Alberta NDP unveils health care plan, pledges shorter wait times and family doctor access

Alberta NDP leader joined by MLA Luanne Metz and Calgary-Shaw by-election candidate Kyle Campbell to deliver their plan for Alberta's health care system.
Alberta NDP leader joined by MLA Luanne Metz and Calgary-Shaw by-election candidate Kyle Campbell to deliver their plan for Alberta's health care system. Alberta NDP Caucus: YouTube
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Alberta Ndp
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Luanne Metz
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Kyle Campbell
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