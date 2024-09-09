Alberta NDP unveils Team Nenshi logo

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi is making it clearer he runs it now. The Alberta NDP has unveiled a Team Nenshi logo to indicate his control over it. “New ‘Team Nenshi’ logo unveiled tonight,” tweeted Daveberta founder Dave Cournoyer. The new logo has Team written in a small white font and put in a purple mountain. Nenshi is in a large white font with a small part of the N in orange..The NDP unveiled the logo when it announced Nenshi was thrilled to say nomination candidate Rob Miyashiro (Lethbridge-West) had been selected as its choice for the by-election. “Turnout for the nomination was 73%,” said the NDP. The graphic showed Miyashiro walking by the grassland next to the Lethbridge Viaduct. The logo appeared in the bottom right corner..Office of the Premier of Alberta Executive Director Rob Anderson pointed out Nenshi was saying it was not about him three days ago when Calgary’s Green Line LRT was stalled, as he had been mayor when it was being developed. “Nenshi today,” said Anderson. .Canadian CFO Jason Boyd said the logo should incorporate the Green Line into it. “Maybe add a Green Line track through it,” said Boyd..Nenshi said on Wednesday the Alberta government withholding funds from the Green Line is outrageous. READ MORE: WATCH: Nenshi denounces Alberta government for changing scope of Calgary’s Green LineWhile Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen has proposed changes to the Green Line, he said all of them have been studied. “None of them work,” he said. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.