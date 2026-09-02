Alberta ombudsman reports record complaints as cases rise 15%

EDMONTON — The Alberta Ombudsman office received a record number of complaints in the 2025-26 fiscal year, according to their annual report released on Wednesday, marking a third consecutive record year. The legislative office investigating complaints from Albertans about public services received 6,472 cases in 2025-26, a 15% rise from the previous year, including a record 3,134 written complaints, up 41% from last year and 114% from four years ago.“Fairness matters to Albertans, who again this year expressed their concerns in record numbers,” said Alberta's Ombudsman Kevin Brezinski.“This report shows how independent, impartial investigations can strengthen administrative processes. It also underscores the value of constructive cooperation by authorities.”Alberta’s Ministry of Assisted Living and Social Services received 378 complaints, the most against the Alberta government. The City of Edmonton had the most complaints, with 52. Among private organizations, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta had the most complaints, with 35. .Despite the surge, the office maintained its service levels, with 94% of complaints reportedly closed within three months. The office attributed its ability to handle the increased workload to process improvements, innovation and efforts to strengthen employee skills.Among the changes introduced during the year was the launch of the Complaint Checker, an online tool designed to help Albertans determine whether the Ombudsman has jurisdiction to investigate their concerns.The office also chaired a new artificial intelligence committee for the Canadian Council of Parliamentary Ombudsman..Alberta's ombudsman's annual report includes several examples of investigations into complaints involving alleged administrative unfairness.Investigations can result in financial remedies, clearer explanations for administrative decisions or changes to processes that benefit Albertans in the future.For the second consecutive year, the annual report includes an Administrative Excellence award recognizing an organization for its cooperation with the Ombudsman.This year, the Workers’ Compensation Board-Alberta and its Fair Process Review Centre received the recognition.The full 2025-26 annual report is available from the Alberta Ombudsman.