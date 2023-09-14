No one likes to see a government folder with their name on it.
But the energy file is all Danielle Smith’s after the premier’s office confirmed discussions with Ottawa began in earnest this week with deliberations on the electricity grid.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
According to a statement from the premier, the two parties agreed to initially focus discussions on recently released electricity regulations as its first priority.
In addition, it agreed to start work on the development of a regulatory framework for small modular reactor technology and find agreement on federal and provincial financial incentives for carbon capture, hydrogen and other emission-reducing technologies.
The working groups are comprised of senior officials from both sides and will meet regularly every two or three weeks for the next 12 months to report on agreed upon outcomes throughout the deliberations.
Although the two sides are talking, Smith made it clear Alberta won’t back down on its campaign promises to keep the lights and heat on in the middle of January.
“The government of Alberta made clear to the federal delegation that it is entirely committed to securing safe, affordable and reliable electricity for Alberta families and businesses on a path to a carbon-neutral economy and power grid by 2050 but remains opposed to the federal 2035 net-zero power grid timeline,” she said.
The working group was agreed to with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he met with Smith at the Calgary Stampede in July. Terms of reference were released at the end of August.
“The primary purpose of the working group is to share information, data and analysis to help develop and reach agreements… on how to achieve the governments’ shared emissions reductions objectives,” it says.
But even though the two sides are talking, Smith made it clear she’s prepared to walk away from future talks without further confidence building measures — such as avoiding the imposition of an emissions cap on oil production, for example.
Otherwise all bets are off.
“The Alberta delegation also expressed its position that introduction by the federal government of the final federal electricity regulations, an oil and gas emissions cap or a methane cap during the course of the working group's negotiations would be unacceptable… and risk the viability of the working group’s continued discussions,” she said.
