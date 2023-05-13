Alberta Party candidate Patrick Stewart for Edmonton-Castle Downs said the Alberta NDP is targeting new Canadians who can't speak English well, and now those Canadians are asking him to remove the Alberta NDP signs on their lawns.
“These new Canadians are humble and don't question politicians,” said Stewart.
“They asked me to take 'the orange signs down' but I can't touch them. I advised that they can if it's at your door. I took it upon myself to educate them.”
Stewart told the Western Standard he knows this because he went and asked residents who were new Canadians and displayed the signs.
It is unclear if that's what the Alberta NDP is doing, but Stewart said it's happening.
“NDP candidate Nicole Goehring is targeting certain demographics and planting dozens of signs at people who can't speak English well and do not understand the rules of signage,” said Stewart.
Stewart claims this is an “abuse of power” by the Alberta NDP.
“However, it's not just them who struggle to understand, but also people from different nationalities in our community,” Stewart said.
“This is an abuse of power that manipulates votes and undermines our electoral system. We need to make politicians answerable for their actions. I will hold all politicians accountable.”
“I have come across 30-40 homes that have said they never ordered signs. Specifically, one low-income housing complex had 20 or so NDP signs lined up in front of Cedar Roots Co-op Homes. This complex mostly houses African residents. When I walked up, I was shocked to see so many signs because this area has 80% undecided voters.”
Stewart said that when he asked all the residents if they are voting for orange signs, they all said no.
Stewart said every single person he talked to said they never approved.
“So I started doing audits. The majority of the homes I now visit have signs with orange signs, and it's a common occurrence, but only for specific demographics. I have started compiling a list of these homes.”
Stewart said the Alberta NDP also “put signs between property lines to fool the neighbours.”
“My constituents are getting upset because they are getting duped, and so am I because they are targeting new Canadians and immigrants. I have videos and audio recordings of conversations and addresses,” Stewart said.
“It's wrong for any political parties to target and or deceive any demographics.”
The Western Standard contacted the NDP for comment, but so far this election, the NDP has refused to speak with us.
(1) comment
This story speaks volumes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.