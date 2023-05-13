Alberta Party candidate Patrick Stewart for Edmonton-Castle Downs

Alberta Party candidate Patrick Stewart for Edmonton-Castle Downs (L).

 WS

Alberta Party candidate Patrick Stewart for Edmonton-Castle Downs said the Alberta NDP is targeting new Canadians who can't speak English well, and now those Canadians are asking him to remove the Alberta NDP signs on their lawns.

“These new Canadians are humble and don't question politicians,” said Stewart.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This story speaks volumes.

Report Add Reply

