Police say alberta not ready for legalization of drugs

Safe supply in BC. According to Blacklock's Reporter, the federal government granted B.C. an exemption under the Controlled Drugs And Substances Act to suspend criminal sanctions against possession of up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids, or ecstasy.

Based on research, the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) said it believes advancing a drug decriminalization strategy in Alberta now would be incredibly premature.

Social disorder continues to plague major cities in the province as homelessness and addiction have become rampant, spilling into the streets and causing chaos in Alberta and Canada.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

