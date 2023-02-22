Based on research, the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) said it believes advancing a drug decriminalization strategy in Alberta now would be incredibly premature.
Social disorder continues to plague major cities in the province as homelessness and addiction have become rampant, spilling into the streets and causing chaos in Alberta and Canada.
A press conference was held Wednesday following the panel presentation of research on drug decriminalization at the Alberta Recovery Conference, where the AACP discussed the results of a research paper commissioned by the AACP on decriminalization.
Chief Dale McFee, of the Edmonton Police Service, unveiled a list of priorities, strategies and tactics at the conference.
McFee emphasized the need for "prioritizing community safety" and "addressing the province’s community health crisis before decriminalization could take place."
"There is an addictions crisis in our communities, but there is no single, stand-alone fix," said McFee.
Strategies include:
- Developing trauma-informed and culturally appropriate off-ramps
- Enhanced availability and access to resources (housing, education, mental health and addictions recovery)
- Supporting healthy parenting and early development
- Amend legislation, policy and operational protocols
- Research, monitoring and evaluation.
The idea of decriminalizing simple possession of illicit substances has generated considerable debate in Canadian society.
"We have to stop trying to ad hoc our way out of this crisis by rushing to ideas like decriminalization, which will actually exacerbate challenges," McFee said.
According to the paper Decriminalization: A Theory of Change, over the past 18 months, there's been growing calls for the decriminalization of drugs from multiple constituencies in Canada.
"Problematic substance use is a significant public health and societal issue. The choice to experience the effects of mind and mood-altering substances is not a moral failing, nor are behaviours involving the problematic use of substances, which often stem from complex personal and group experiences and their impacts," the paper stated.
"At the same time, moving hurriedly to decriminalization in the absence of committed work toward a sound framework that includes improved access to relevant and appropriate health and social supports, including evidence-based housing and income supports, etc., may ultimately result in policy failure."
BC recently decriminalized personal possession of cocaine for the first time in 111 years.
“Today we take the first steps in the much needed bold action,” said Mental Health Minister Dr. Carolyn Bennett in June of 2022
“This is not legalization,” said Bennett. “We have not taken this decision lightly.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, the federal government granted B.C. an exemption under the Controlled Drugs And Substances Act to suspend criminal sanctions against possession of up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids, or ecstasy.
BC recently applied for, and in May 2022 received, a federal exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, to allow for the possession of small amounts of illicit substances within that province. Other jurisdictions are now considering seeking similar exemptions as they try to deal with the present opioid crisis.
Both the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the BC Association of Chiefs of Police supported decriminalization as part of an integrated set of reforms.
The research paper then listed an example, of those who currently use illicit substances unproblematically and who may largely avoid the risk of becoming criminalized, it does not follow that those with problematic use will necessarily transition toward unproblematic use solely because of changes in possession laws.
"In some cases, individuals may end up with reduced access to treatment and support services, while nothing is done to address the conditions associated with perpetuated problematic use," the paper stated.
"Successfully diverting those who use substances problematically from criminalization requires an integrated set of concepts and policy options for addressing a range of associated upstream risks and downstream harms."
The paper noted this requires a whole-of-system strategy that is person-centred and addresses social harms, inequitable access to essential resources, and enhancing collaborative community safety and well-being practices that prevent, and promote recovery from, substance-related harms.
"This will require capacity planning within and across organizations to enhance pathways of diversion and care. In some cases, organizational cultures and practices will need to evolve in line with changing societal values and learnings pertaining to trauma, and historical and structural racism," the paper said.
"System-wide planning and collaboration, based on authentic stakeholder engagement will be a critical success factor."
The paper stated: "The theory of change" is not a substitute for an action plan.
"Rather, it should support the development of a well-informed course of action, serving as a guide to understanding designing and participating in effective strategies and responses to problematic use of substances," the paper said.
"In this way, it can be a centrepiece for engaging in dialogue with various stakeholders. It can also help partners and collaborators maintain a focus on the interacting conditions that can either promote or disrupt positive community safety and wellbeing outcomes."
Calgary Police Service Chief and AACP President Mark Neufeld noted sweeping harm-reduction policies may present additional challenges in rural areas.
He said he believes officers are committed to collaboratively working with those communities.
"What can’t be different is the commitment that social agencies, health providers and the judicial system make to solving this wickedly complex issue together. Success will only be fully realized when we truly come together for the greater good of our communities," Neufeld said.
The research was peer-reviewed by six professionals who work in psychology, addiction and mental health, criminology and the judicial system.
"The paper outlines an evidence-based approach for a roadmap to community well-being that considers not just the individual, but the community they inhabit, emphasizing the need for collaboration between social agencies, health providers and the judicial system," said Dr. Onawa LaBelle, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Windsor.
"This collaborative approach is critical to addressing the multifaceted and interconnected issues related to addiction and decriminalization."
The report was authored by researchers of the Community Safety Knowledge Alliance, a non-profit group, of which McFee is also the acting chairperson and president.
