Alberta

Alberta power supplies under strain amid heat wave

High temperatures prompted the Alberta Electric System Operator to issue a grid alert on Monday.
High temperatures prompted the Alberta Electric System Operator to issue a grid alert on Monday.Files
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Aeso
Heat Wave
Alberta Electric System Operator
Excessive Heat Warning
Alberta electricity alert

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news