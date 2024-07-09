Alberta power supplies under strain amid heat wave

First it was cold winter temperatures placing strain on Alberta’s power system.Now it’s the summer heat that’s causing strain on power supplies after the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) on Monday evening issued a grid alert.And more could be on the way.The warning, which was pinned on an unplanned power plant shut down, was issued at 8:25 p.m. Monday night and repealed about an hour later..Peak use on Monday was 11,599 megawatts, compared to total estimated generating capacity of about 16 megawatts. Internal loads are expected to exceed that threshold later this afternoon around 5 p.m., at an estimated 11,721 megawatts.Although it issued the warning, AESO officials said there was no danger of rolling blackouts like last January when temperatures plunged below -30C.By contrast, they’re expected to exceed 30C for most of the rest of the week, which happens to coincide with the Stampede..On its website, AESO says it "issues a grid alert when the power system is under stress and we're preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability."Nonetheless, it asks Albertans to make “wise choices” when it comes to minimizing power use."All Albertans can play a role by minimizing electricity use from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. when we expect the highest demand each day," it said."In addition to helping conserve energy during this peak period, Albertans can also take action throughout the day by closing window coverings, lowering thermostats to pre-cool homes, avoiding using major appliances and charging electric devices."