Alberta pro-life group selects new executive director

The Wilberforce Project (TWP) has chosen Director of Political Action Cameron Wilson as its new executive director after his predecessor Stephanie Rivard moved on to a new opportunity. As Wilson has said before, Rivard has been a friend, mentor, and leader. "She has led our organization from the verge of non-existence to the forefront of our provincial politics," said Wilson in a report."Under her leadership, we have pushed the UCP (United Conservative Party) into becoming a party that officially stands for pro-life policy, we have increased the support for low-income pregnant women, and we tricked the NDP into acknowledging that human life starts at fertilization!" Wilson started off by saying he is conservative in his politics and personal preferences. That means he disapproves of change, particularly when he no longer gets to work with Rivard. He said Rivard's decision to leave TWP is sad. Meanwhile, he pointed out it can be interpreted as joyful because he knows she is following God's calling in her life. Under her leadership, he said TWP has obtained major achievements. He added she was given a tough job and did it. As TWP's new executive director, he said Rivard leaves him with large shoes to fill. He admitted he doubts he can. However, Wilson said he does "enjoy big challenges, and I am determined to do my best to rise to this one." "The pre-born we fight for deserve nothing less from me than giving my all," he said. Rivard said she was honoured to announce Wilson will be the new executive director. "In the past several years, he has led the William Wilberforce Summer Internship and has demonstrated great supervisory, coaching, and teaching abilities," she said. "His leadership, intelligence, and political acumen will continue to serve the organization well." In the last decade, she said she has been through some challenging personal and professional experiences and has come to appreciate communication tools that she believes are essential for healthy relationships. That is why she has launched the Clarity Advantage to teach communication skills in simple, practical ways. TWP said in April conversations around social issues in Alberta politics have been interesting over the past several months. .Pro-life group applauds Alberta government's gender identity policies .Wilson said the most significant development has been Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's announcement about the government restricting gender transitions in minors. "Naturally, the Wilberforce Project takes no official position on this issue (although you might be able to guess where our team land personally)," he said.