Andy Knight

Andy Knight

A University of Alberta (U of A) professor was awarded a grant from the Department of National Defence to assess the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Andy Knight, a political scientist, will look into how entrenched “radicalization, antisemitism, xenophobia, and anti-black sentiments" are in Canada’s military and, as a result of his findings, devise policy suggestions.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Look at the photo he took. The arrogance of this clown. It's dripping off him. He really thinks he is something special. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤡🌏

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Any grants to study their warfighting capabilities?

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Interesting that it is somehow an issue that persons who join the military are required to 'change themselves'. Apparently this is particularly reprehensible if they are immigrants etc. A function of the military is to create a soldier - not noted for a group of distinctive individuality - perhaps that may explain uniforms, drill and coordinated practice?

Throughout history there have been numerous 'pogroms' under the guise of research, 'fact finding', investigation by assigned persons/committees, etc that were fairly obvious on the perception that the actions were only carried out to attain a prior agreed upon conclusion. Rarely was there any critical thinking or objectivity involved in the conclusions/findings.

As an example; It is interesting that considering the reasonably justifiable criticisms and reaction to the McCarthy Hearings and 'McCarthyism' regarding it as witch hunts, pogroms etc. it is apparent when the socio- political situation is reversed, similar actions are fully justified.

It my be worthy of note how history judges these myopic and seemingly self serving perspectives. This of course presupposes there is a future history and that it is even in English....

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Sounds like McCarthyism. Let the denouncement begin.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.