EDMONTON — The UCP government is proposing new restrictions on large data centres in Alberta, including a 600-metre buffer from homes, tighter water-use standards and measures addressing concerns about noise and light pollution.Bill 42, the Energy, Environment and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, introduced by Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish on Wednesday, would prohibit data centres with a capacity of 10 megawatts or more from being built within 600 metres of the nearest home, or on Alberta's highest-quality farmland or irrigated land.The proposed legislation comes after months of turbulence for the UCP government, as many Albertans expressed unease with its efforts to diversify Alberta's economy by becoming an AI data centre industry hub.Glubish said the setback is intended to protect communities from the effects of large-scale industrial developments while steering projects toward areas already suited for major developments, including designated industrial zones, brownfield sites and existing power generation sites..Nearly two-thirds of Canadians want limits on data centre development.Some Albertans have expressed concerns about the proximity of data centres to residential areas, particularly following the Alberta Utilities Commission's decision in August to reject a natural gas power plant proposal intended to supply a data centre near Olds. The proposed power plant site was approximately 30 metres from nearby homes."This will give communities, like Olds, that confidence that this can never happen in their backyard, and they don't have to wait for months and months and months for a regulatory process to unfold," said Glubish. "They will just know that AUC will not even consider an application that is inside of those boundaries."The legislation would also prohibit large data centres from being built on approximately 14 million acres of Class 1 and 2 agricultural land, as well as Class 3 land in municipalities without Class 1 or 2 farmland.Bill 42 would also make the AUC the primary provincial regulator responsible for reviewing and approving data centre projects of 10 megawatts or larger. This would apply to 30% of the proposals currently working with the Government of Alberta's concierge service. The AUC would apply existing provincial noise limits for power plants to data centres, with noise measured at nearby residences.Under the commission's current rules, permissible noise levels range from 40 to 56 decibels at night and 50 to 66 decibels during the day, depending on the density of nearby residences and their proximity to heavily travelled roads and railways..Sturgeon County official says residents ignored public notices about Meta AI data centre.The legislation would also establish a province-wide water-efficiency standard designed to bring the amount of water used for data centre cooling "close to zero."Glubish said further information about those standards would be revealed in later regulations.Environmental groups have raised concerns about the water requirements of large data centre developments, including the proposed Wonder Valley project near Grande Prairie.The Municipal District of Greenview holds a water licence authorizing the diversion of up to six million cubic metres annually from the Smoky River for commercial and industrial purposes within the Greenview Industrial Gateway, where Wonder Valley is proposed. That volume is equivalent to approximately 2,400 Olympic-sized swimming pools, although the licensed amount does not necessarily represent the project's actual water consumption.Glubish previously argued that modern data centres can use cooling systems that recirculate water rather than continually drawing and evaporating fresh water."But what I heard loud and clear during the consultation from the general public was, 'Yeah, but I don't trust you,' 'I don't believe you,' or 'There's nothing you can do to force them to do it,'" Glubish said. "And so, what we decided to do is to say, 'Well, if industry is already going to use the best available technology that uses virtually no water, then we are going to enshrine that into law.'"Operators would additionally be required to design and operate their facilities so excess heat could be recovered and made available for other uses, including greenhouses, industrial operations and homes..On electricity, Bill 42 would legislate existing protections requiring data centre proponents to demonstrate that their projects would not threaten grid reliability and that they would reduce their electricity consumption first during an emergency, before Albertans or essential services were asked to do so.The legislation would also create a new Data Centre Designation intended to ensure proponents were responsible for their own power infrastructure project costs and could not pass them on to Alberta ratepayers."What I can say is, we made a promise to Albertans that the cost of data centers wasn't going to be passed on to ratepayers," said Affordability and Utilities Minister RJ Sigurdson."Every decision I make in my department, as the Minister of Affordability and Utilities, we look at forecasts on what this means for the grid and for consumers, and what I can say is, down the road there is, and can be, a great benefit when you have large load users like this that can pick up the majority of the transmission costs, and this can be actualized into huge savings for Albertans if we continue to see these types of investments."Bill 42 also proposes new tools to address disproportionately high electricity distribution costs faced by some Alberta residents, unrelated to data centres.It would rename the Balancing Pool the Alberta Utilities Trust, reflecting what the government described as the agency's enhanced role in supporting utility affordability..Wednesday's bill comes after the UCP conducted a series of town halls throughout the summer, where Albertans expressed uncertainty about Alberta becoming a data centre hub and frustration with the government's existing regulations.Glubish said he continued to believe AI data centres were the right industry for Alberta and that the province already had the best guardrails in Canada, but acknowledged that many Albertans still had questions and concerns."I don't regret at all positioning Alberta and selling, promoting to the rest of the world what our strengths are," Glubish said. "And I don't regret the fact that we listened to Albertans and we took their feedback, and we've strengthened the rules, and solidified Alberta as the most responsible jurisdiction in North America."