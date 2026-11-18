EDMONTON — The UCP government is proposing new closure and reclamation financial requirements for oil and gas companies drilling wells in Alberta, alongside significantly tougher penalties for illegal dumping and environmental contamination.Bill 42, the Energy, Environment and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, introduced on Wednesday, would establish the Resource Asset Closure Assurance and Stewardship Fund, requiring energy companies to set aside money for the eventual closure and reclamation of new oil and gas wells."We're making good on a promise that we made to Albertans to stop the flow of unfunded wells to the Orphan Well Association," Jean said."After these changes are put into effect, no new oil and gas well will end up at the OWA without industry-paid foreclosure funding, and this is a very important thing for Albertans. We've heard them loud and clear."Under the proposed system, operators would make an initial contribution of up to $50,000 when a well is drilled, followed by additional annual contributions over a 10-year period."These funds will remain with the well no matter how many times it changes ownership," said Energy and Minerals Minister Jean. "Albertans will not be on the hook.".WS: Alberta’s orphan well crisis has a regulator problem.If an operator becomes insolvent, the funding would transfer with the well to the Orphan Well Association, which is responsible for closing and reclaiming oil and gas infrastructure left without a responsible owner.Companies would be able to apply for the funds associated with a well after completing all required decommissioning and reclamation work.Jean said the Government of Alberta had calculated the average cost of cleanup, and that the initial payments, along with the additional funds contributed, would compound to roughly that amount.The UCP said the measure addresses recommendations from its Mature Asset Strategy and is intended to prevent newly drilled wells from becoming unfunded liabilities for the Orphan Well Association..Alberta had approximately 266,600 marginal, inactive or decommissioned oil and gas wells in 2026, according to the government. The figure does not represent the number of orphan wells, but illustrates the scale of the province's aging well inventory."If this approach had been in place when Alberta first started drilling for oil and gas, we wouldn't be dealing with the orphan well problem we face today," reads a quote from Premier Danielle Smith in a UCP press release."Going forward, every new well drilled in Alberta will have money set aside for its eventual cleanup. That means the responsibility stays where it belongs, with the industry that developed the resources, not landowners or taxpayers."The government also said it had tripled annual funding for the Orphan Well Fund since 2019, increasing it from approximately $45 million to $154.6 million in Budget 2026..Smith says UCP representatives need to accept the referendum and get on board with winning the 2027 election .Alongside the new well-closure requirements, Bill 42 proposes substantial increases to penalties for illegal dumping that the UCP previously teased.Under proposed amendments to the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, individual offenders would face fines ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, up from a previous maximum of $50,000.Individuals could also face jail sentences ranging from 30 days to six months.Corporate offenders would face fines ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, compared with the previous maximum of $500,000.“Illegal dumping is not a victimless act,” said Justice Minister Mickey Amery. “These proposed changes will make Alberta’s penalties the most severe in the country and send a clear message that those who break the law should bear the costs of their actions.”.Alberta justice minister smashes Elections Alberta's request to delay 2027 general election .The legislation would also establish fines of up to $6 million for corporate organizations responsible for serious environmental contamination, in addition to existing cleanup and remediation obligations.The government said organizations that knowingly release a harmful substance could face a maximum fine of $6 million, while the maximum for an unknowing release would be $3 million.The proposed $6-million maximum would align with the federal maximum penalty for a first offence under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 and the Fisheries Act.The government said the increased penalties were intended to hold offenders accountable, deter illegal dumping and better protect private property and public lands..Calgary's Saddle Ridge overrun by 'stinky' illegal dumping, city to consider security cameras .Bill 42 would also repeal the Oil Sands Emissions Limit Act, legislation introduced in 2016 that established an emissions cap for the oil sands but was never implemented.The UCP government said the legislation had become redundant because Alberta's oil and gas emissions were already regulated through the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system."The truth is that we've talked to the federal government about it, and the other parties involved," Jean said. "We believe that it's best to get rid of something that's not really been used, and in fact, our producers have done such a great job in reducing emissions over time that we see that this is, every drop of Alberta oil is a better drop of oil that has less emissions than any other drop of oil on the planet of heavy oil." The government said repealing the act would not change Alberta's existing environmental assessment processes or eliminate federal impact assessment requirements.The bill also proposes changes to Alberta's energy tenure rules, including amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act that would expand the definition of natural gas to include helium and hydrogen.