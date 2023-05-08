Smith vs Notley May 18

Smith vs Notley May 18

 Western Standard Photo

United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley will face off in a 2023 Alberta Provincial Leaders Debate.

The debate will be on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Free Canada
Free Canada

This is going to be a NDP SH%t show. Danielle is going to destroy Notley. In a debate the msm can protect the NDP a little by asking the best questions for the NDP agenda. But, in a live debate, the msm can not censor Danielle. Danielle, can and will hit back hard at the deep activism and incompetence of the NDP government. The NDP is totally in bed with the Liberals and the WEF agenda to destroy fossil fuels in Canada and the USA, and at the same time doing nothing to stop Russia or Opec oil production. Hmmmm.

