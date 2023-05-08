Alberta provincial leaders debate being held May 18 Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email May 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Smith vs Notley May 18 Western Standard Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley will face off in a 2023 Alberta Provincial Leaders Debate.The debate will be on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m."The debate will be moderated by Global Edmonton’s Scott Roberts and CTV News’ Erin Isfeld.The debate will be live streamed on the Western Standard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alberta Leaders' Debate Politics Of Canada Ctv Edmonton Rachel Notley Conservative Party Alberta Ndp Leader Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Free Canada May 8, 2023 4:24pm This is going to be a NDP SH%t show. Danielle is going to destroy Notley. In a debate the msm can protect the NDP a little by asking the best questions for the NDP agenda. But, in a live debate, the msm can not censor Danielle. Danielle, can and will hit back hard at the deep activism and incompetence of the NDP government. The NDP is totally in bed with the Liberals and the WEF agenda to destroy fossil fuels in Canada and the USA, and at the same time doing nothing to stop Russia or Opec oil production. Hmmmm. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular SLOBODIAN: Female firefighters planned burn goes awry in Banff Newfoundlander fights off looters in Drayton Valley after returning home for man's best friend Police arrest looters in Drayton Valley looking to score during wildfire HILTON O'BRIEN: Alberta’s NDP plan to defund independent schools? Leftists slam Bud Light for cancelling transgender activist promotion, call for boycott
(1) comment
This is going to be a NDP SH%t show. Danielle is going to destroy Notley. In a debate the msm can protect the NDP a little by asking the best questions for the NDP agenda. But, in a live debate, the msm can not censor Danielle. Danielle, can and will hit back hard at the deep activism and incompetence of the NDP government. The NDP is totally in bed with the Liberals and the WEF agenda to destroy fossil fuels in Canada and the USA, and at the same time doing nothing to stop Russia or Opec oil production. Hmmmm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.