Minister Nate Glubish

Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Alberta government is looking to kickstart the healthcare system by pumping $13.6 million into the tech sector.

In an announcement at the University of Alberta on Tuesday, Technology Minister, Nate Glubish, said the dollars will transform research projects into commercial ventures by fostering collaboration between tech providers and venture capital entrepreneurs looking to invest.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

