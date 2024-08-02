Alberta quietly accepts ‘climate change’ firefighting funds a week after Jasper fires

Normally governments are quick to trump up any efforts to spend taxpayer dollars — especially when it comes to firefighting.But the Alberta government was quiet after accepting $57 million from federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s ‘Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program’ in Edmonton on Thursday.According to a release from Natural Resources Canada — there was none from Alberta Forestry — Wilkinson and Alberta Forestry Minister Todd Loewen were on hand to announce funding to purchase upgraded firefighting equipment and hire staff to increase preparedness over the next five years.Under terms of the agreement, provinces and territories must cost-share with the government of Canada for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps, enhanced communications equipment, the repair of aging equipment and training..The irony is that the ashes in Jasper are still warm barely a week after a third of the town was burned to the ground. And in fact, the federal government’s release directly referenced the Jasper fire as a consequence of climate change.Both Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault have made what some feel are insensitive comments linking the Jasper fires with climate change as opposed to the Liberal government’s climate change policies.“The wildfires across Alberta — including in the historic town of Jasper and neighbouring Jasper National Park — are affecting the lives of thousands of individuals, communities, families and businesses, as well as wildlife,” it said.“Working together with provinces, territories, indigenous communities and international allies, the federal government continues to address and support the fight against wildfires while combating the effects of climate change, ensuring public safety and protecting homes, livelihoods and lives.”.Even Guilbeault chimed in: “The wildfire at Jasper National Park showed us that it pays to be prepared, as the Armed Forces had all the resources needed to save the majority of the town and most of the critical infrastructure.”For his part, Loewen was more subdued.“Many Albertans have been affected by wildfires this season. This funding will enhance wildfire management in our province and protect Albertans, their communities and livelihoods from the impacts of wildfire. We’re grateful to our federal partners for their support, and we will continue working to respond effectively to wildfires across our landscape.”