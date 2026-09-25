Alberta RCMP, CPS arrest serial bum-grabber, seek public's help identifying further victims

Airdrie RCMP alongside the Calgary Police Service have confirmed the arrest of a man who has been accused of countless incidents of grabbing women's backsides in Calgary and Airdrie.Sean Thompson, 30, is a resident of Airdrie and has been charged with six counts of sexual assault, four incidents occurring in Airdrie and two occurring in the City of Calgary.All the incidents seem to be very similar, where Thompson would enter a grocery store, such as a Walmart or a NoFrills, and proceed to grope a random woman's backside before leaving the store without saying anything.The first incident occurred on August 12, 2026, at the Airdrie Walmart when Thompson approached a woman and grabbed her buttocks. There was another incident also reported at the same Walmart at a later date.In both incidents, Thompson left the store without confrontation.Only one incident had any kind of confrontation, and that occurred on September 17 at the NoFrills grocery store in Airdrie..During this incident Thompson grabbed the backsides of two unknown women. The second victim attempted to confront Thompson, but he left the store without saying a word.Airdrie RCMP have yet to identify these two victims and were only alerted to the situation due to it being spotted on the store's CCTV camera.Two other similar incidents occurred in Calgary.At a press conference about the incident on Friday, Airdrie RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Browne stated that police believe these six incidents are the only times that Thompson has committed this kind of crime."We believe that there are more victims of Sean Thompson, and if you believe you are a victim or have any information regarding the noted investigations, please call us."Thompson was arrested on September 24 at his home in Airdrie without incident.He will appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on October 1.Police are asking anyone who may know anything further about the case, including the identity of the two unknown victims, to contact them as soon as possible.