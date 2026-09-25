Alberta

Alberta RCMP, CPS arrest serial bum-grabber, seek public's help identifying further victims

Sean Thompson, 30, of Airdrie has been arrested on six charges of sexual assault, police believe there have been more instances that have gone unreported
Airdrie RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Browne announces the arrest of Sean Thompson
Airdrie RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Browne announces the arrest of Sean ThompsonJackson Loy
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Sexual Assault
Alberta Rcmp
Calgary Police
Airdrie Rcmp
Airdrie Crime
Gropping
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