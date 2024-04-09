Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch conclude lengthy child abuse investigation

An RCMP Serious Crimes Branch investigation into allegations of physical and sexual child abuse in Edson AB, has led to charges being laid against two individuals on a series of offences related to crimes committed between 2005 and 2011. In a press release, the Mounties said Jimmy Allen Fransen (51), a resident of Fort McMurray, was arrested on March 21, 2024.Fransen was charged with: sexual assault; sexual assault with a weapon; sexual interference with a child under the age of 16; sexual exploitation; making and possession of child pornography; and failure to provide the necessaries of life. Fransen was taken before a Justice of the Peace and released on bail including conditions that restrict contact with children. Fransen’s next court appearance is set for May 7 2024, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Edson. Additionally, on April 8, 2024, RCMP arrested Sherina Maria Handsor (43), a resident of Sandy Beach, AB. She has been charged with: assault causing bodily harm; assault with a weapon, forcible confinement; and failure to provide the necessaries of life. Following the initial arrest of Fransen, the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch received information on unrelated allegations of child sexual abuse in Fort McMurray, AB between 2017 and 2023. "As a result of that investigation, on April 6, 2024, Jimmy Allen Fransen and Brenda Disher (also known as Brenda Fransen) (45), both residents of Fort McMurray, were charged with: making, distribution and possession of child pornography; sexual assault; sexual interference involving a child; sexual exploitation; and Trafficking a person under the age of 18," said the RCMP. "Both were taken before a justice of the peace and released on bail, including conditions restricting contact with children. They are scheduled for court on April 29, 2024, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort McMurray." RCMP advises information received during the course of the investigation suggests that there may be other victims or individuals who may have information regarding the involvement of Fransen, Disher and Handsor in offences against children. In an effort to assist potential victims and witnesses, RCMP are providing photographs of all three suspects. If you have any information about this crime or those responsible, call the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch at 780-509-3290. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).