Alberta RCMP 'Wanted Wednesday' 9/17

As part of its "Wanted Wednesday" social media campaign, the Alberta RCMP has released its selected list of individuals wanted for arrest who pose a significant risk to Albertans. The RCMP instructs individuals not to approach the offenders if they come in contact with them. Anyone with information about these individuals has been asked to contact the local police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). .Travis William KowalchukLast known location: Drumheller .Leigha Marie PerrinLast known location: Drayton Valley.Sheldon Lee SinclairLast known location: Grande Prairie .Demien Lee RosenkranzLast known location: Cold Lake.About Wanted WednesdayWanted Wednesday is a social media campaign run by the Alberta RCMP attempting to locate offenders who pose a significant risk to Albertans. Selecting the individuals featured in the campaign begins with the RCMP reviewing files on all individuals currently wanted by police from the last 18 months. They then assign the individual a Crime Severity Index (CSI) score, based on information such as criminal history and the potential harm that they could inflict on their community. Offenders are then sorted based on their CSI score. After the sorting, analysts and Detachments use the data and additional information to determine who will be posted on Wanted Wednesday."The top 20% of offenders are responsible for 90% of the total Alberta RCMP Crime Severity Index (CSI) score," reads the RCMP website. "Our hope is that by posting on social media, new tips and leads will be generated for these investigations."According to the RCMP, 1/4 of the offenders posted on the Dec. 10 edition of the campaign are no longer wanted.