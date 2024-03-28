Alberta regulated natural gas rates for April go down more than 20%

Good news for local home heating bills is in the mail, even as snow clouds are forecast to roll in for the Easter long weekend.That’s because Direct Energy Regulated Services says it is cutting its rates for April more than 20%, or about 25 cents per gigajoule (gj), for all the areas it serves.Effective April 1, customers in the south region that includes Calgary, will be paying $1.93/gj compared to $2.13 the month before. That’s the same rate for Northern region customers, which include Red Deer and Edmonton.The rate reflects a market supply price of about $1.68/gj and an adjustment of 25 cents for March and the prior months.For the average consumer that uses about 9 gj per month, that translates to about $145 in the northern regions and $127 in the south. In a news release, Direct Energy said the rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities commission. “These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories,” it said.Rates may vary depending on provider and contract terms.