Alberta

Alberta rodeo cancels parade after a decision about an Alberta-themed float leads to volunteers facing ‘harassment’

The Town of Sundre sign seen as individuals drive into the town.
The Town of Sundre sign seen as individuals drive into the town. Dave Gilson/CBC
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