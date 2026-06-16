Alberta rodeo cancels parade after a decision about an Alberta-themed float leads to volunteers facing ‘harassment’

EDMONTON — The Sunre Pro Rodeo is receiving attention online after cancelling the event's parade in response to backlash over the organizers' decision on whether to allow an Alberta flag-decorated float to participate. "In recent weeks, a parade entry decision generated significant public discussion and strong opinions from many individuals," reads a statement from The Sundre Pro Rodeo and Race Association issued on Monday. "Following that decision, volunteers from both the parade committee and the rodeo committee became the target of an overwhelming volume of online criticism, personal attacks, harassment, and abusive messages." .Controversy surrounding the event began on June 11 after content creator Lawrence Magee, Berta Proud Dad, reported that the rodeo board had rejected the application for a float decorated with Alberta flags to participate in the Saturday parade. Magee soon updated his post after reportedly speaking with a rodeo board member who informed him that there was a misunderstanding, and the float will be allowed to participate in the parade. The Sundre Pro Rodeo faced heat in 2022 after a "racist" float mocking former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh garnered online attention. "Going forward, there's been a lot of caution on anything that might be political coming into the parade," said Darby Crouch, media director for the Sundre Pro Rodeo, in an interview with the Western Standard. Crouch said there may have been some initial confusion, leading to the float being perceived as "pro-independence," but the decision was reversed on the grounds that it was simply "pro-Alberta." "So we regret the decision that was made, and we owned up to that after some public backlash, and we did allow them quite quickly," Croush said. "We said, 'You know what, we made a mistake, we're really sorry. We'd love to have you.' And then, I guess, it didn't stop the bullying and harassment; everything else just kind of ramped up from there." .The rodeo board claims Monday's decision to cancel the parade is not political in nature; it was caused, in part, by increasing hostility towards "members of our community" who volunteer time for the event and are neither paid employees nor public figures. "We want to be clear: disagreement is a normal and healthy part of any community," the board's statement reads. "Harassment, intimidation, and personal attacks against volunteers are not. No volunteer should be expected to endure ongoing online abuse for helping organize a community event."Additionally, parade participants raised concerns as the online hostility grew, and informed the board that they will not be participating in the event. "As the situation continued to escalate, it became clear that the focus had shifted away from celebrating our community and toward division and conflict, their statement reads."While we are deeply disappointed to cancel this year's parade, we stand behind our volunteers and will not tolerate the continued targeting of those who generously give their time to serve our community." .In a statement, Sundre's Town Council told the Western Standard that they are disappointed that the online "harassment" directed towards volunteers forced the board to cancel the parade. "Community events like our parade are made possible by residents who freely give their time, energy, and commitment to bring people together," reads the council's statement. "Volunteers are the foundation of many of the programs, celebrations, and services that help make our town a strong and connected community."The decision to cancel the event comes as tensions surrounding the Alberta independence movement intensify among Albertans ahead of the Oct. 19 referendum on whether to hold a binding independence vote. Premier Danielle Smith announced the Alberta independence referendum question on May 21 and, in the same address, called for civility among Albertans as the political climate surrounding the movement continues to intensify. Sundre's Town Council echoed a similar call for online civility. "While Council recognizes that people may hold differing opinions, personal attacks, intimidation, and harassment—whether online or in person—are unacceptable," their statement reads. "No volunteer should feel unsafe or discouraged from contributing to our community because of negative or abusive behaviour.""...Council encourages everyone to treat one another with respect, especially when engaging on social media. Constructive dialogue strengthens communities; harassment divides them.".The Sundre Pro Rodeo and Race Association said other rodeo events remain unchanged. "We thank our volunteers, sponsors, participants, and supporters for their understanding and continued support," the board's statement reads. "Most importantly, we thank the dedicated volunteers whose commitment has helped make the Sundre Pro Rodeo a proud community tradition for generations."