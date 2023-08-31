Alberta environment minister Schulz

Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz is known in the UCP caucus as the ‘Guilbeault Whisperer.’ 

But Alberta’s environment boss isn’t speaking in hushed tones with her federal counterpart, Steven Guilbeault, after his latest tirade from China on emissions caps. This despite concerted — and even courteous — attempts to reach out to Justin Trudeau’s climate attack dog and come to a consensus on electricity regulations.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

