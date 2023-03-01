Alberta, Calgary, and Saskatchewan governments announced a TikTok ban on all government devices on Wednesday.
The federal government had already banned TikTok on all federal government devices.
Banning TikTok is a “proactive step” to protect network security. No information breaches or spying were reported, according to the Alberta government.
“As part of our commitment to ensuring the integrity of all government IT devices, we have conducted a risk assessment of TikTok and have decided to remove and ban the application from all government devices,” said Melissa Crane, Alberta’s press secretary for technology and innovation.
“This will include all desktops, laptops, and mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. We will be automating the removal of TikTok from government devices, though staff are encouraged to remove the application immediately.”
“Following recent decisions from the government of Canada, the government of Alberta, the European Union and the United States government to block the use of TikTok on their organizations’ devices, the city of Calgary will be removing access to TikTok from city devices on Wednesday, March 1 to protect the city’s information and technology environment against significant security and privacy threats,” said a city of Calgary spokesperson.
The government of Saskatchewan also followed suit.
“Following discussion with the federal Chief Information Officer and the provincial Information and Privacy Commissioner, the government of Saskatchewan is banning the TikTok application from all government-owned devices pending the results of the federal threat assessment,” said a Saskatchewan government spokesperson.
“This direction applies to all ministries, crowns and agencies; and is also being adopted by the government caucus.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
