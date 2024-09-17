Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba collaborate on $13.2 million agriculture initiative

In a landmark display of regional cooperation, Alberta Grains has announced a substantial $4.3 million investment in the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate) initiative.
The funding is part of a broader $13.2 million effort involving Saskatchewan’s Sask Wheat and Manitoba’s Crop Alliance, underscoring a united commitment to advancing Canada’s cereal industry, Alberta Grains said in a news release.
"The collaboration between Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba is a testament to our shared vision for the future of agriculture," said Greg Sears, Alberta Grains Region 6 Director. "The Gate initiative will not only strengthen our current markets but also create new opportunities for innovation and expansion, ensuring our wheat and barley producers remain competitive on the global stage."
The Gate initiative, led by Cereals Canada, aims to build a cutting-edge facility designed to enhance market access, drive development, and foster innovation in the cereals sector.
The contribution reflects Alberta Grains' ongoing dedication to advancing agricultural technology and innovation, it said. The Gate facility will serve as a pivotal center for training and testing, building on the progress made by Cereals Canada over the past 50 years.
Mike Flynn, Executive Director of Alberta Grains, highlighted the significance of the initiative: "The Gate initiative represents a major step forward for the grain sector, driven by unprecedented regional collaboration. It aligns with our goals of advancing research, fostering economic growth, and promoting sustainability for farmers across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba."
The group said the new hub is set to bolster Canada's status as a global leader in agricultural exports, offering essential infrastructure to support the sector's growth and competitiveness.
The funding approval is contingent upon securing additional support from government bodies and other funding partners.
However, with the collective efforts of provincial commissions and industry stakeholders, the parties said there is strong confidence that the Gate initiative will achieve its goals, benefiting grain producers throughout the Canadian prairies.
