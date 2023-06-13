Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

Battle lines are being drawn over energy, resources and emissions after the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan staked out defensive lines and marshalled support for what is shaping up to be an epic jurisdictional battle with Ottawa over resources.

Scott Moe

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe answers questions from the press at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

The venue, appropriately enough, was the Global Energy Show in Calgary where Danielle Smith and Scott Moe each laid out their bottom line positions with respect to federal “overreach” into each province’s respective energy and resource sectors.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

guest1226
guest1226

The Canadian courts are exposing themselves as corrupt and politicized. The judiciary is discredited especially after Chief Justice Richard Wagner teamed up with Attorney General David Lametti to co-chair a COVID committee that started in 2020 and is still operative.

This unconstitutional teamwork helps explains the huge bias towards the government side in court cases addressing the huge overreach of our politicians and bureaucrats on COVID matters. A federal judge even went as far as to accept Lametti's assertion that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is "moot."

The union of the judiciary with the political branch of government bodes poorly for the possibility of fair and balanced decisions on federal-provincial relations. Many judges in the Supreme Court got there with the approval of Justin Trudeau. The way things are going we'll need more than a "Sovereignty Act." We'll need a declaration of Alberta Sovereignty or maybe a declaration by a new entity confederating Alberta and Saskatchewan. Prof. Anthony James Hall

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Time to let the Laurentian elites that it is time to rumble. The way things are cannot continue.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.