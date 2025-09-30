Alberta senator calls Premier Smith a dictator

A post from an Alberta senator calling Premier Danielle Smith a dictator has gained attention following a heated public consultation in Calgary on Monday.The social media post on X (formerly Twitter) asked, “What happened to freedom of expression?” before listing allegations of book bans, curriculum censorship, and the silencing of students. It concluded: “This isn’t democracy. It’s what a dictatorship looks like.”.The remarks were posted shortly after a controversial exchange at a government consultation event, where high school student Evan Lee attempted to raise concerns about the province’s handling of an impending teachers’ strike. Lee’s microphone was cut off after just 14 seconds by event moderator Bruce McAllister, a former Wildrose MLA and now an executive director in Premier Smith’s office. McAllister then suggested that Lee’s parents should have “spanked” him, a comment that drew audible reactions from the audience and has since sparked widespread criticism..Video of the exchange circulated online within hours, amplifying frustration among students, educators, and parents who view the incident as emblematic of a government unwilling to listen to concerns about education policy.The confrontation comes amid escalating tensions in Alberta’s education sector. On September 27, the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) announced that 89.5% of roughly 43,000 teachers had voted to reject the government’s contract offer.With a province-wide strike set to begin on October 6, the dispute is expected to impact more than 700,000 students across 2,500 schools. Teachers have cited compensation, class sizes, and classroom resources as central issues, accusing the government of underfunding public education..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.