Alberta Sheriffs bust more than 1,200 impaired drivers — including truckers

Alberta Sheriffs laid more than 1,200 impaired driving charges in 2023, bringing the total number of drunk drivers it has taken off the roads to almost 4,000 since it was empowered to do so in 2021.Of the 1,217 impaired drivers caught by the Sheriff Highway Patrol (SHP) in 2023, 50 were commercial drivers flagged for exceeding Alberta’s zero-tolerance standards for drug and alcohol use for commercial vehicles.“Impaired driving is considered the leading criminal cause of death in Canada. By empowering the Sheriff Highway Patrol to take impaired drivers off our highways, Alberta’s government is helping make our roads safer for everyone who uses them,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis. “The Sheriff Highway Patrol is providing an outstanding example of what dedicated officers can achieve when they’re given the right tools for the job.”.Expanding the authority of the SHP three years ago was part of the UCP government’s Rural Alberta Provincial Integrated Defence (RAPID) response initiative designed to strengthen law enforcement in remote and sparsely populated areas.In 2023, the SHP wrote 59,583 tickets related to speed, distracted driving and commercial vehicle safety and conducted 12,154 inspections on regulated trucks over 4,500 kilos, motor coaches and school buses.While conducting these inspections last year, SHP members found out-of-service violations in 4,723 cases, or 39% of vehicles. Out-of-service violations stem mainly from mechanical faults that require immediate repair but can also result from drivers exceeding limits on hours of service and other regulatory offences.Between December 2023 and June 2024, the Alberta Sheriffs will complete training for three SHP recruit classes, resulting in 74 new officers ready for deployment. An additional class of 30 is expected to begin in fall 2024.