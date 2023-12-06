Alberta sinks $31.3 million to develop carbon fibre hockey sticks from oil sands

It’s been a long time since Alberta — or even Canada — has produced a Stanley Cup contender. But when that day finally comes, the next Conn Smythe trophy winner could be wielding a ‘biscuit-twig’ made from carbon fibre derived from Alberta’s oil sands.That’s because the Alberta government is sinking $31.3 million to create new value-added products from bitumen. And according to a media release on Wednesday, carbon fibre hockey sticks are just one of a variety of innovative new uses to help reduce emissions and create secondary demand for Alberta’s massive heavy oil resources..Under a program from Emissions Reduction Alberta’s ‘Carbon Fibre Grand Challenge’, hockey sticks are just one of the possible uses to turn bitumenous oil deposits into new products that enhance Canadians’ lives. Including — but not limited to — a Stanley Cup. The last Canadian team to win one was the 1993 Montreal Canadiens.Other potential uses include battery energy storage systems, and parts for aircraft and electric vehicles to make them stronger, lighter and more durable. The dollars are coming from Alberta’s share of the industrial carbon tax which are collected and distributed back into developing new technologies..If successful, the nine projects are estimated to reduce emissions by 280,000 tonnes each year, create more than 780 jobs and inject $272 million into Alberta’s gross domestic product by 2025, Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz said in a release.“Alberta is a place of industry visionaries eager to bring their amazing emissions-reduction ideas to life, and this funding shows just how aligned our innovation system is when it comes to advancing transformative technologies that lead to future materials and markets. Alberta is proud to support these projects, which will help our province maintain a reliable electricity system and create demand for Alberta bitumen,” she said..Alberta Innovates estimates that bitumen beyond combustion products could generate up to $60 billion annually by 2050, contributing to Alberta’s low-carbon economy and low-carbon materials..Funding recipients will be required to report on project outcomes, achievements, and lessons learned including emissions reductions, job creation, and other environmental, economic, and social benefits.Apart from hockey sticks, four of the projects will help improve Alberta’s electricity system by integrating new low-carbon technologies and innovations, including energy storage, to lower prices and reduce emissions in the years ahead.Alberta bitumen is a preferred feedstock for carbon fibre production because of its chemical properties and the ability to reduce the cost of producing those fibres compared to current feedstocks and methods.Transforming the heavy portion of a barrel of bitumen into advanced materials, such as carbon fibre, is an Alberta technology and innovation story, the government said. Diverting it away from the combustion cycle could increase the value of a barrel of Alberta bitumen resources more than 100% from about $60 a barrel to $180 a barrel. Alberta Innovates estimates that bitumen beyond combustion products could generate up to $60 billion annually by 2050, contributing to Alberta’s low-carbon economy and low-carbon materials.Through Emissions Reduction Alberta, the government has committed some $910 million toward 260 projects worth $7.3 billion that are helping reduce 40 million tonnes of emissions by 2030. Funding amounts per project range from $950,000 to $5 million from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund which is tied to the federal carbon tax.“Global decarbonization will require more widespread use of advanced, lightweight materials such as carbon fibres. This creates an opportunity to transform Alberta into a producer of these high-value materials from low-value oil sands bitumen. But, developing the new technologies required to make it happen is an ambitious undertaking,” said Enlighten Innovations director Neil Camarta, who was previously a long-time senior oil sands executive with both Shell Canada and Petro-Canada.