An old farm adage says to 'make hay while the sun is shining.'
In the face of skyrocketing electricity bills, Alberta is slamming the brakes on permits for renewable energy projects until 2024 while it revamps the regulatory process for solar installations and wind farms.
Effective Aug. 3, the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) will pause approvals of new renewable electricity generation projects over one megawatt until Feb. 29, 2024 while it reviews policies and procedures.
It comes amid concerns from municipalities and landowners related to responsible land use and the rapid pace of renewables development, including reclamation and recycling liabilities.
At the end of the process, future renewable projects will be able to move forward “at a pace that is conducive to business while maintaining responsible environmental stewardship and preserving Alberta’s reliable electricity supply,” Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf said in a release.
“We are proud of our leadership in responsible renewable energy development and we are committed to its continued growth. This approach will provide future renewable investments with the certainty and clarity required for long-term development.”
Specifically, the inquiry will inform government policy decisions around the ongoing economic, orderly and efficient development of electricity generation in Alberta and will look at issues, including:
- Development of power plants on specific types or classes of agricultural or environmental land.
- The impact of power plant development on Alberta’s pristine viewscapes.
- Mandatory reclamation security requirements for power plants.
- Development of power plants on lands held by the Crown.
- The impact of the increasing growth of renewables on Alberta’s generation supply mix and electricity system reliability.
Albertans will still be able to install small-scale renewable energy products in their homes and communities, which will be unaffected by the review.
The changes were hailed by the Rural Municipalities Association, which is hoping to avoid a repeat of the so-called ‘orphan well’ controversy. It follows up on a UCP campaign promise during the May election to tread a careful path on renewable energy projects on prime farm land.
Alberta should have rules that ensure landowners and taxpayers are not burdened with the significant environmental cleanup of renewable energy projects. This is the right move to create a better set of rules to protect Albertans. #ableg https://t.co/VvcpsWAoU9— Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) August 3, 2023
“(The) RMA is pleased by this decision to develop a province-wide plan for how the industry can grow strategically and responsibly. Rural municipalities cover roughly 85% of Alberta’s land and their voices must be included in the approval process for all renewable energy projects,” said RMA president Paul McLauchlin.
“We look forward to working with the Government of Alberta to create an approval process that balances provincial and local perspectives and positions Alberta as a leader in responsible renewable energy development.”
In a Tweet, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors said “Alberta should have rules that ensure landowners and taxpayers are not burdened with the significant environmental cleanup of renewable energy projects.”
(8) comments
This is absolutely common sense, something Im not used to in recent times. Kudos to UPC for taking a responsible look at what is happening, and analyzing the situation and how it impacts TAXPAYERS and all Albertans.
This is badly needed. Renewable energy is not reliable and is only increasing electricity costs for consumers. It is also wrong for these projects to be built on good farmland.
Thank you thank you thank you. Any lone who spends any time outside of a major city has seen the absolute eyesore these monstrosities crate, some the most pristine beautiful landscapes in eastern Alberta are completely ruined by miles upon miles of gargantuan wind mills, south east Alberta has field upon field of ugly black solar fields, acres upon acres of them, and for what? A couple volts of electricity that barely powers a few homes each month. Let’s stop this insanity, go back to coal and NG. How much more sensible is that?
[thumbup]
We are going to have to go ack to coal like Germany has because of economic reasons and common sense.
Neither Windmills of Solar Panels reclaim the amount of Emissions that were required to Build them.
Siemens in Europe is dealing with a very costly 30% Fail Rate on their Windmills . . .
There are no protocols to Recycle these monstrosities when they expire, usually in a little over 10 years.
Solar Panels are even more Toxic . . . the land they sit on becomes unusable for Crops or Humans after a decade, they leach toxic silicones into the land.
They are not recycled either, just buried in landfills to pollute Groundwater for Generations.
Recently a Hail Storm in Nebraska wiped out acres & acres of these Chinese made devices . . . they all wound up in the landfill.
This is complete insanity in Alberta where a substantial portion of the year is in darkness.
It is insanity and I am glad that Premier Smith has put a stop to these mass-scale projects that threaten farm land.
Thank God! Solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles are not green, clean, safe or reliable. In fact they are ecological disasters.
