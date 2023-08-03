Solar panels

 Alberta Utilities Comission

An old farm adage says to 'make hay while the sun is shining.'

In the face of skyrocketing electricity bills, Alberta is slamming the brakes on permits for renewable energy projects until 2024 while it revamps the regulatory process for solar installations and wind farms.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

PersonOne
This is absolutely common sense, something Im not used to in recent times. Kudos to UPC for taking a responsible look at what is happening, and analyzing the situation and how it impacts TAXPAYERS and all Albertans.

rianc
This is badly needed. Renewable energy is not reliable and is only increasing electricity costs for consumers. It is also wrong for these projects to be built on good farmland.

FreeAlberta
Thank you thank you thank you. Any lone who spends any time outside of a major city has seen the absolute eyesore these monstrosities crate, some the most pristine beautiful landscapes in eastern Alberta are completely ruined by miles upon miles of gargantuan wind mills, south east Alberta has field upon field of ugly black solar fields, acres upon acres of them, and for what? A couple volts of electricity that barely powers a few homes each month. Let’s stop this insanity, go back to coal and NG. How much more sensible is that?

Woodrow George
[thumbup]

mcumming
We are going to have to go ack to coal like Germany has because of economic reasons and common sense.

Left Coast
Neither Windmills of Solar Panels reclaim the amount of Emissions that were required to Build them.

Siemens in Europe is dealing with a very costly 30% Fail Rate on their Windmills . . .

There are no protocols to Recycle these monstrosities when they expire, usually in a little over 10 years.

Solar Panels are even more Toxic . . . the land they sit on becomes unusable for Crops or Humans after a decade, they leach toxic silicones into the land.

They are not recycled either, just buried in landfills to pollute Groundwater for Generations.

Recently a Hail Storm in Nebraska wiped out acres & acres of these Chinese made devices . . . they all wound up in the landfill.

This is complete insanity in Alberta where a substantial portion of the year is in darkness.

Mila
It is insanity and I am glad that Premier Smith has put a stop to these mass-scale projects that threaten farm land.

guest50
Thank God! Solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles are not green, clean, safe or reliable. In fact they are ecological disasters.

