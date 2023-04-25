Alberta Sheriffs

The government of Alberta will invest $2 million in a new program tackling high-priority criminals before they can reoffend.

The new Fugitive Apprehension Sheriffs Support Team (FASST) will target suspects wanted on outstanding warrants as crime remains an issue within the province.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Yes, arresting people who just get released appears futile. But, once JT is gone, then this will help a lot. EPS and CPS and RCMP

have resources to do this, but the Chiefs are all controlled by the corrupted police commissions and the Corrupt City mayors.

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

If the provincial government is smart enough to get serious about arresting the repeat problems, they are smart enough to pass legislation to deal with judges who want to catch and release.

gtkeough
gtkeough

As much as we would all like these no goods picked up, what is the use when you cannot keep them locked up for any longer than a heartbeat. Only with a new Justice System will it make any sense.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I commend Alberta for trying to do something to ensure our safety, but I too agree, it is worthless if the judicial system is so broken that these dangerous criminals are turned loose before the ink is dry on their arrest.

