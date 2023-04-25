The government of Alberta will invest $2 million in a new program tackling high-priority criminals before they can reoffend.
The new Fugitive Apprehension Sheriffs Support Team (FASST) will target suspects wanted on outstanding warrants as crime remains an issue within the province.
FASST will assist local police forces across Alberta in catching wanted criminals; as of February, there were 4,200 prolific violent offenders with outstanding warrants in Alberta.
The team will recruit 20 new full-time officers, freeing up other police resources for priorities such as ongoing criminal investigations and community policing efforts.
“With new funding in Budget 2023, Alberta is establishing this team to take away a threat that can affect any Albertan, regardless of the community they call home. FASST will play an essential role in arresting those who hurt others and ensuring they see their day in court,” said Mike Ellis, minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services
Recruiting and training for the team will begin this fall, which is expected to be fully operational by March 2024.
“Alberta’s sheriffs are so proud of the work we do to keep Alberta families and their homes and communities safe during tumultuous times,” said Farooq Sheikh, chief, Alberta Sheriffs
“These new resources will allow us to provide much-needed specialized supports across the province, as well as more safety and security when the people we serve need it most.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
Yes, arresting people who just get released appears futile. But, once JT is gone, then this will help a lot. EPS and CPS and RCMP
have resources to do this, but the Chiefs are all controlled by the corrupted police commissions and the Corrupt City mayors.
If the provincial government is smart enough to get serious about arresting the repeat problems, they are smart enough to pass legislation to deal with judges who want to catch and release.
As much as we would all like these no goods picked up, what is the use when you cannot keep them locked up for any longer than a heartbeat. Only with a new Justice System will it make any sense.
I commend Alberta for trying to do something to ensure our safety, but I too agree, it is worthless if the judicial system is so broken that these dangerous criminals are turned loose before the ink is dry on their arrest.
