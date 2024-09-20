Alberta Teachers’ Association blasts Million Children March as ‘homophobic’ and ‘transphobic’

The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) strongly condemned a nationwide protest aimed at spreading “misinformation and intolerance” toward transgendered and gay children in Alberta schools.In a statement late Friday, the teacher’s union accused protestors of all but promoting hatred and bigotry in the name of parental rights.“Under the guise of misinformation, these protests sought to provoke fear and disrupt the safety of school environments, directly opposing the principles of inclusion and respect that Alberta’s education system upholds.”The ATA said the Education Act mandates that all students and staff in Alberta’s public, Catholic, and francophone schools must be “provided with a welcoming, caring, respectful, and safe learning environment.” These environments must respect diversity and foster a sense of belonging for everyone, regardless of their background or identity, it added.“We must stand together to demonstrate our unwavering support for maintaining safe spaces for every child in our schools,” the ATA stated in a message to members — i.e. teachers — obtained by the Western Standard. “Protests like today’s are dangerous attempts to sow division, but they were overshadowed by the overwhelming support shown for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, our teachers, and their allies.”The association emphasized that as Albertans, ”there is a collective responsibility to ensure that homophobia and transphobia have no place in schools.” “The ATA continues to stand united with its members and communities to uphold the values of inclusion, safety, and respect for all students.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.