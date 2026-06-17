Alberta Teachers' Association claims a temporary resident's child's right to education should not be questioned

EDMONTON — The Alberta Teachers' Association has taken a stance on Alberta's referendum to seek greater provincial control over immigration, claiming that a child's right to access education should not depend on their residency status, nor should the referendum be put to a vote. "Children do not choose their immigration status, and they should not be denied an education because of it. Every child in Alberta deserves access to publicly funded education. Period," reads a statement issued by the ATA on Wednesday. .Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP claim that poor federal immigration policy, which flooded Alberta's social services, are partially to blame for Alberta's $9.4 billion deficit in Budget 2026.The ATA's position opposes a trio of questions in Alberta's October referendum that would require non-permanent immigrants to either live in Alberta for 12 months or pay a fee for themselves or their families before accessing social services such as health care or public education. "Schools are places of safety, stability and opportunity," the ATA statement reads. "They must never become places where children or families face the fear of exclusion.""Canada signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, both of which recognize education as a right for every child.".Smith openly advocates for Albertans to vote in favour of a fee for non-perminant immigrants to access social services, claiming that providing education to the 45,000 children of temporary residents costs Alberta $600M anually. "Well, I mean, this is what we're talking about, is making sure the services are prioritized to the people who have registered a permanent stake in our country and our province," said Smith on Feb. 20."That's Canadian citizens and permanent residents, and temporary individuals should be treated as temporary and tourists."According to a Leger poll released in March, the vast majority of Albertans agree with Smith's position, with all three questions receiving over 63% support..Regardless, the ATA claims that school staff should not be forced to act as immigration authorities because it would undermine the trust needed between teachers and students. "Schools play an essential role in building and maintaining healthy communities," the statement reads. "They are spaces where children form lifelong friendships, develop important social connections and gain the skills needed to participate fully in society.""When children are excluded from school, everyone loses. Children become isolated, families become disconnected, and communities become weaker." The teachers are calling on the UCP to protect children's education, regardless of their immigration status. "Every child who walks through a school door in this province deserves to be there," the statement reads. "This should not be a political question. It is a commitment every Albertan should be proud to uphold.”