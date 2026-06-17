Alberta

Alberta Teachers' Association claims a temporary resident's child's right to education should not be questioned

Alberta Teachers' Association president Jason Schilling at a press conference in Edmonton on Monday.
Alberta Teachers' Association president Jason Schilling at a press conference in Edmonton on Monday. CBC screenshot
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