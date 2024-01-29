Alberta

Alberta Teachers’ Association says government did not consult it on parental rights policy

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Alberta will fight every step of the way.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Alberta will fight every step of the way. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Danielle Smith
Conversations
Parental Rights
Schools
Alberta United Conservative Party
Teachers
Alberta Teachers Association
Consultations
Government Officials
Childhood Agency

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news