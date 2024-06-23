Alberta think tank president says coal phaseout poor policy decision

Alberta Institute President Peter McCaffrey said people should not view the coal phaseout as another lesson, as they are “very aware that stupid governments can make insane decisions that are very difficult to fix.”McCaffrey said the result has been high electricity prices in Alberta. “The rest of the world burns more coal than ever before,” tweeted McCaffrey. .McCaffrey was commenting on Canada’s National Observer lead columnist Max Fawcett saying Alberta should double the coal phaseout with oil. “This should be a lesson for anyone in Alberta who thinks demand for oil can't possibly decline, much less quickly,” said Fawcett. .While global demand for coal did not decline, McCaffrey said it was made illegal in Alberta. “Global demand for oil won't decline for a long time either,” he said. “The question is just whether we elect a government that makes oil illegal in Alberta or not.”Capital Power confirmed on Tuesday the Genesee Two Power Plant had shut down. READ MORE: OLD KING COAL: Alberta shuts down last coal power plant after 130 yearsThe Genesee Two Power Plant had been the last remaining coal-fired plant in Alberta, marking the end of an almost 130-year era. It will be converted to natural gas.