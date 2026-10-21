Alberta ticket wins record $90 million Lotto Max jackpot, largest in Canadian history

CALGARY — Someone in Alberta is sitting on a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max ticket after Tuesday night's draw produced the largest jackpot win in Canadian lottery history.The winning ticket was sold in Alberta for the Tuesday draw, bringing an end to the nationwide excitement surrounding the historic jackpot.According to reports citing the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), the ticket was purchased outside Calgary and Edmonton, although the exact community and retailer have not yet been publicly identified.The winner's identity also remains a mystery, with lottery officials yet to announce whether the prize belongs to an individual or a group.The winning numbers were 8, 15, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 34, with a bonus number of 38.The jackpot initially reached $90 million after no ticket matched all seven winning numbers in an earlier $85-million draw..Changes introduced to Lotto Max in April 2026 increased the maximum jackpot from $80 million to $90 million. The changes also raised ticket prices from $5 to $6, while increasing the number of selections included in each play from three to four.The Alberta ticket has now surpassed the previous Canadian lottery winnings record of $80,403,285.40, set by two longtime friends from London, Ontario, following the December 30, 2025, Lotto Max draw.According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Greg S. and Krys P. won an $80-million jackpot and an additional $403,285.40 through a combination play.The two men, who immigrated to Canada from Europe in the 1990s, met while attending an English as a Second Language class and had been purchasing lottery tickets together for years.Their winning ticket was purchased at Happy Day's Mini Mart in London, and they officially claimed their prize in April 2026.Tuesday's Alberta win exceeds their record by nearly $9.6 million..Two additional MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million each were also linked to tickets sold in Alberta during Tuesday's draw, according to rdnewsNOW.The draw featured an estimated $119 million in top prizes, including the $90-million jackpot and additional MAXMILLIONS and MAXPLUS prizes.According to CityNews, Ontario also saw several major winners. Three MAXMILLIONS tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Brant County and Toronto, including through OLG's online lottery platform.For now, the exact location of Alberta's record-breaking ticket remains undisclosed.WCLC says the retailer where a major winning ticket was purchased is typically revealed only after the prize has been claimed and paid. The location is kept confidential during the verification process to help confirm the ticket's authenticity.