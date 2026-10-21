Alberta

Alberta ticket wins record $90 million Lotto Max jackpot, largest in Canadian history

Someone in Alberta is sitting on a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max ticket after Tuesday night's draw.
Someone in Alberta is sitting on a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max ticket after Tuesday night's draw.ChatGBT
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