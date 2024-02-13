Alberta to allow more immigrants in tourism and hospitality sector

Alberta is looking to increase the number of full-time immigrants to address what it says are labour gaps and challenges in the hospitality industry.Starting March 1, the UCP government will open up the so-called ‘Alberta Advantage Immigration Program’ in conjunction with the federal government to attract and retain workers and entrepreneurs who have already been working in a hospitality business for at least six months and meet permanent resident requirements.“The tourism and hospitality immigration stream will open up new opportunities across the province while attracting skilled workers to well-paying jobs that will support their families. As Alberta’s tourism economy continues to thrive, it is critical we supply our tourism and destination operators with the workforce they need for success,” said Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow..In 2022, Alberta saw 32 million person-visits, generating $10.7 billion in expenditures and supporting more than 80,000 full-time equivalent jobs. That was up about $600 million from pandemic levels in 2019..Alberta restaurants face the highest job vacancy rate of any sector at 9%, nearly double the province's average of 5%. In a release, the government said labour shortages have hindered their post-pandemic recovery even as the number of visitors has continued to climb.In 2022, Alberta saw 32 million person-visits, generating $10.7 billion in expenditures and supporting more than 80,000 full-time equivalent jobs. That was up about $600 million from pandemic levels in 2019.In a news release, the government said this growth is evidence of a full recovery from the downturn during the pandemic and puts the province on track to break visitor expenditures year over year. .About 11% of Canada’s tourism-related businesses are in Alberta.To be eligible for the immigration program’s tourism and hospitality stream, candidates must have a valid full-time, non-seasonal job offer from an approved employer operating within the appropriate industry.“The future of Alberta’s visitor economy depends on a thriving tourism and hospitality sector being able to meet the increasing demands of visitor traffic throughout the province,” said Immigration and Multiculturalism Minister Muhammad Yaseen.“We’ve listened to stakeholders as they’ve shared concerns about the persistent labour shortages within their industry and this new stream is a direct response to those challenges.”